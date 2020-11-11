Calix Stock Up 217% YoY & Still Has Lots of Room to RunCalix Inc (NYSE:CALX) is a great 5G play that continues to surprise the market with strong financial results.In its third quarter, the maker of telecommunications equipment reported record revenue and record gross margin, which led to record earnings per share (EPS) and operating cash flow. That left Calix in its strongest-ever financial position.A history of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...