Crux Informatics Announces Partnership with Google Cloud to Provide Access to Thousands of Datasets

Partnership Enables Suppliers to Deliver Datasets with Ease to Customers with Google Cloud; Unlocking Efficiencies Across Data Discovery, Procurement, Engineering and Management Processes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Crux Informatics ("Crux") today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to make it easier for Crux's data suppliers to provide their data to customers on Google Cloud. The Crux data catalog, which comprises thousands of datasets from over 100 traditional, alternative, and public data suppliers, will facilitate easier and faster data delivery to joint customers at no incremental charge.

Crux will enable delivery of authorized datasets directly into each client's Google BigQuery environment, and will provide 24/7 monitoring, support and maintenance of all data pipelines into the clients' Google Cloud environments.

Data provisioned via Crux will be clean, actionable and analytics ready, enabling Google Cloud clients to confidently consume data that has undergone technical validations (e.g., schema change), standardizations (e.g., date consistency) and enrichments (e.g., point-in-time timestamps). The data can be loaded into the client's BigQuery environment for immediate processing.

"This partnership with Google Cloud will provide enormous benefit to joint customers who seek to receive this data cleanly, quickly and efficiently," said Philip Brittan, CEO and co-founder of Crux. "At Crux, we are committed to helping data suppliers, technology platforms, and other organizations make data easily accessible and reliably available at scale. This partnership with Google Cloud removes unnecessary friction in the data supply chain and is a win-win for suppliers and consumers alike."

"Today, businesses need access to the right data and the right analytics capabilities in order to inform important decisions," said Anil Saboo, global financial services partnerships lead at Google Cloud. "We're excited that Crux will make these datasets easily available on Google Cloud, making it simpler for customers, particularly those in the financial services industry, to analyze and manage this data in BigQuery."

Google Cloud's customers can also employ Crux for more advanced data engineering needs, such as notifications and transformations. Forthcoming functionality includes advanced validations (e.g., anomaly detection) and schema protection.

About Crux Informatics

Crux Informatics helps data suppliers accelerate delivery of any data product, in any format, to any end-customer destination. Its Crux Deliver managed service offers a simple, reliable and affordable solution to expand delivery and operations of their data products to customers. With ready-made API, cloud warehouse integrations, querying capabilities and operational support teams, data suppliers can leverage Crux infrastructure to scale the complex and resource intensive process of delivering data and help prevent sending data with potential errors to customers. Crux actively delivers and manages over 10K datasets from partnerships with over 100 data suppliers.

