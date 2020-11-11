Aureus Incorporated: Aureus Inc. Today Announced it has Engaged Bull in Advantage as its New Investor Relations Firm

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARSN) ("Aureus" or the "Company") (www.AureusNOW.com) an emerging leader in the food brand development industry which owns the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand ("Yuengling's Ice Cream" or "Yuengling's") (www.yuenglingsicecream.com) including all intellectual property, will diversify its interests into food sector by developing Micro Markets throughout the metro Atlanta area.

"Aureus is excited to announce it has engaged Bull In Advantage as it's Investor Relations Firm," Stated Everett Dickson.

About Bull in Advantage, LLC (BIA):

Established in 2006, BIA has been providing cutting-edge investor relations, public relations, and digital marketing services to select public companies. We've worked with companies in a wide array of sectors and pride ourselves on our ability to customize our services to fit the specific needs of our clients. Our methods are based on many years of technique refinement and industry experience, using a multitude of both common and unique solutions.

In addition to a wide array of in-house services, we've spent more than a decade building outside relationships with brokers, financiers, and value-added service providers to ensure that every tool our clients could ever need are readily accessible. Another facet of our business is a network of thousands loyal subscribers to our truly unique daily trading newsletter that is simply unmatched in terms of both the quality and variety of coverage. From stocks and ETF's to options, from microcaps to mega-caps, nothing is off-limits. BIA maintains a searchable archive of every publication we've ever made in order to achieve 100% transparency and accountability. You can access our newsletter on our blog at http://bluehorseshoestocks.com/.

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com

DISCLAIMER: Bull in Advantage, LLC, does not provide securities brokerage or investment advising services. Bull in Advantage, LLC, is not registered as a securities broker/dealer with either the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or with any state or provincial securities regulatory authority.

Bull in Advantage, LLC, is not a licensed broker, broker/dealer, market maker, investment banker, investment adviser, analyst, or underwriter. Bull in Advantage, LLC, may not directly sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. Sales of securities are through the issuer or a registered broker-dealer. The content of this email is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. The information contained herein should not be considered as an offer to buy or sell securities. Such offers are provided directly by the issuer or a registered broker/dealer.

About Aureus, Inc. The company focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry. Aureus owns the assets and trademarks of the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand and the exclusive right to market and sell the products of the brand. The goal of Aureus in the operation to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones. Yuengling's Ice Cream is a super-premium ice cream, which means it has a butterfat content of 14% or greater. In addition to having high butterfat, Yuengling's also has low overrun (or a lower amount of air). This makes the ice cream less whipped and much more dense. Yuengling's also is constantly working to keep its product as "clean" as possible by using as few ingredients as necessary, and those that are used are of an extremely high quality. The brands Yuengling's is most similar to are Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry's.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014, and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation, as it has been since 1935, is a separately owned and run company from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of US Highland, Inc, and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

For More Information

Contact & Media Inquiries:

Aureus.now@gmail.com

404.885.6045

www.AureusNow.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Aureus_inc

SOURCE: Aureus Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615863/Aureus-Inc-Today-Announced-it-has-Engaged-Bull-in-Advantage-as-its-New-Investor-Relations-Firm