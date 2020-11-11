Den 23 mars 2020 gavs aktierna i RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till Bolagets beslut att ansöka om företagsrekonstruktion för dess dotterbolag Departments & Stores Europe AB, Polarn O. Pyret AB och Brothers AB. Igår, den 10 november 2020, offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att ackord fastställda i företagsrekonstruktionerna vunnit laga kraft, och att företagsrekonstruktionerna därmed avslutats. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) (RNBS, ISIN-kod SE0005223674, orderboks-ID 13467) ska tas bort med omedelbar verkan. On March 23, 2020, the shares in RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to apply for company reconstruction of its subsidiaries Departments & Stores Europe AB, Polarn O. Pyret AB and Brothers AB. Yesterday, November 10, 2020, the Company published a press release with information that compositions approved in the different reconstruction processes had become legally binding, and that the company reconstructions thus had been completed. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB (publ) (RNBS, ISIN code SE0005223674, order book ID 13467) shall be removed with immediate effect. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.