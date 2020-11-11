The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 20 November 2020. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0015773873 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest Basis Globale Aktier A ------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 20. november 2020 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAIBGAKTA ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 20077 ------------------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0061271426 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest Glob Akt Bæredygtig Udvikl A ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAIGABUA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 198722 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010296227 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: BankInvest Basis Globale Aktier Akk. A ------------------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 20. november 2020 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: BAIBGAAKA ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 21415 ------------------------------------------------------------ Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0061271699 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BankInvest GlobAkt Bæredygtig Udv Akk. A ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAIGABUAKKA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 198721 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=798564