Milestone Scientific Inc.: Milestone Scientific to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 18th

ROSELAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it will be presenting at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit to be held virtually on November 16-18, 2020.

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 18th at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38402. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

To register for the conference or schedule one-on-one meeting with Milestone Scientific, please contact your Investor Summit Group representative or visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com

