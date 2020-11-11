Artelo BioSciences: Artelo Biosciences to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 18th

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will be presenting at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit to be held virtually on November 16-18, 2020.

Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 18th at 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/38410. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

To register for the conference or schedule one-on-one meeting with Artelo Biosciences, please contact your Investor Summit Group representative or visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/.

