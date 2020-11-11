The "Europe Contactless Biometrics Technology Market By Component, By Application, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Contactless Biometrics Technology Market is expected to witness market growth of 18.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Contactless biometric iris recognition systems address the rising demand for contactless identification at busy locations. The device is expected to be installed in hospital centers, airports and commercial facilities where large numbers of people are at high risk of viral infection. Iris Biometrics scans measure unique patterns in the colored circle of the eye to check and authenticate the identity.

Contactless, fast and well-known for its accuracy, biometric iris recognition can operate at long distances, with certain implementations that leverage the modality that needs only a glance from the user. The latest generation IRIS recognition technology has the capacity to scan IRIS impressions not only of human beings, but also of animals with the utmost accuracy. The Biometrics Revolution is encouraging multiple countries to build a unique and robust citizens' identification system, offering citizens a bouquet of benefits and enabling them to have smooth access to their rights.

Biometrics is taking center stage as a way of improving security by simply adding more forgotten PINs and passwords. Its use in mobile devices is increasingly extending beyond merely opening the device to secure the applications within it. From free banking applications and digital wallets, to m-commerce and in-app purchases, consumers quickly realize the biometric advantages of managing and securing their financial lives. The introduction of biometrics can also make it possible for stakeholders to foster greater consumer confidence and safeguard privacy concerns.

Scope of the Study

Market Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application

Face

Voice

Fingerprint Hand Geometry

Iris

Others

By End User

Government

Transport Logistics

Defense Security

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare Life Sciences

Banking Finance

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Companies Profiled

Fujitsu Limited

Thales Group S.A. (Gemalto NV)

Assa Abloy AB

NEC Corporation

Aware, Inc.

Fingerprint Cards AB

IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.)

Touchless Biometric Systems AG

M2SYS Technology, Inc.

nVIAsoft Corporation

