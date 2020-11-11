Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.11.2020

WKN: A14X6S ISIN: US15870P3073 Ticker-Symbol: 2I3 
11.11.20
09:16 Uhr
8,200 Euro
+0,400
+5,13 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2020 | 15:08
Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology Expands Its Immuno-Oncology Research Offering by Launching a Unique Autologous Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Ex Vivo Platform

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a leading global oncology technology solutions provider that is transforming drug discovery through innovative pharmacology, biomarker and data platforms, announced today the launch of a novel autologous immuno-oncology (IO) research platform. This autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) ex vivo platform centers on the use of a tumor and an immune system derived from the same patient for investigations in the immuno-oncology space.

"This is an exciting time for Champions, said Ronnie Morris, MD, President and CEO. Our autologous ex vivo platform represents a big step forward in the execution of our immuno-oncology strategy. This platform provides a much-needed tool for researchers and fills major gaps in what is available to advance immuno-oncology therapeutic development. Access to this exciting platform will better equip biopharma with the tools needed to bring better therapeutics to patients".

Michael Ritchie, PhD, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer at Champions Oncology said, "our autologous platform is unique in its ability to enable repeat studies. Other commercial autologous offerings tend to rely on platforms which are limited to single use, dramatically restricting the information that can be gained. The nature of our platform will allow investigators to take a deeper dive into the biology of the immune cell-tumor interplay, understand mechanisms driving resistance and sensitivity to therapeutics, and even uncover new therapeutic targets in this space."

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a technology-driven research organization that provides transformative end-to-end research and development solutions, ranging from in vitro cell line assessments, modeling treatment in the clinic using highly predictive patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, as well as assessing clinical patient samples through GCLP-compliant biomarker techniques. Champions Oncology is actively engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions and services to accelerate the development of oncology therapeutics. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Bunting, MS, MBA
Sr. Director, Head of Marketing
Marketing@ChampionsOncology.com

Website: www.ChampionsOncology.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/championsoncology/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/champions-oncology-inc-/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChampionsOncol1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/championsoncology/

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615970/Champions-Oncology-Expands-Its-Immuno-Oncology-Research-Offering-by-Launching-a-Unique-Autologous-Tumor-Infiltrating-Lymphocyte-Ex-Vivo-Platform

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
