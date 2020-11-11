GreenGro Technologies, Inc.: Greengro Technologies, Inc. Appoints Chief Executive Officers to its GreenGro Tech and CBD Ventures Divisions

Strategically Positioning Our GreenGro Tech & CBD Ventures Brand to be the Industry's Leading Distinctly Bred Hemp Cannabis & Seed Producer

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the Industrial Hemp/Cannabis Industry, announced today that the Company has structured itself for advancing capitalization on a spectrum of advantageous market opportunities with the Chief Executive appointments of Mr. Darrel Courtney, to lead GreenGro Tech, and Mr. Tom Schaefer to drive the growth in its CBD Ventures/GenoBreeding division.

The Corporate move to advance operations on multiple levels is driven by the growing demand in the industry and management's vision to fulfill that demand with top quality specialized product. This drive has only been bolstered by the results of the recent U.S. election. Voters in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota cleared cannabis for adult use, bringing the total number of states that have approved it for that purpose to 15.

Mr. Darrel Courtney, GreenGro's newly appointed CEO, brings a history of success in building economic development in corporate environments and local agencies in the San Bernardino area and surrounding territories.

Courtney has acted as direct liaison for organizations like the City of Adelanto, bringing legal regulated Cannabis into the local retail marketplace, and facilitating consumer distribution. His experience includes the implementation of tax codes and compliance regulations for cannabis operators, including adherence to procedural standards established by regulators such as the California Bureau of Cannabis Control.

"Mr. Courtney, as consultant between numerous potential cannabis venture companies and equipment manufacturers, brings a wealth of industry knowledge to GreenGro as he has been an intricate part of the California Cannabis Marketplace Evolution. We expect that his leadership will enable robust corporate growth, ensure licensing, guide our regulatory compliance, and fortify our corporate structure." Stated James M .Haas Jr., COO.

Mr. Tom Schaefer, newly appointed CEO of the Company's CBD Ventures division, is a skilled California Real Estate Licensed Realtor with a track record of commercial land, business, and residential sales focused on the Industrial Hemp and Cannabis Sectors. His multi-faceted experience in the hemp industry ranges from grass root to large scale projects, some of which have been closely worked in collaboration with Mr. James Haas and expected to be announced soon. His first accomplishment with the Company has been to establish a corporate bank account with First Citizen's Bank, a large and well respected established national bank.

These recent additions to the Company's corporate structure are the first of an expected range of appointments to come within the next year. In preparation for this advancement, GreenGro expects to be solidifying additional management selections for its other corporate divisions such as GenoBreeding and Cannabis Ventures.

According to a recent CNBC report, "…U.S. cannabis CEOs say the chances for federal marijuana legalization will dramatically increase in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, after several states declared dispensaries essential businesses, allowing them to remain open during stay-at-home orders aimed at halting the spread of the virus. The report highlighted that 'According to Cowen estimates, the U.S. cannabis market is worth approximately $56 billion in 2020 with about 90% of sales going untaxed in the illegal market'." Weekly sales in March topped $134 million in California, Washington, Nevada, and Colorado, a 17% increase from the weekly average in 2019. In the 2nd half of March the average purchase also increased by 47%.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC:GRNH) is a vertically-integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the cannabis industry. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the cannabis market through a combination of three operating divisions: CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures and GenoBreeding. Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model. Additional details can be found by visiting the Company's website at www.greengrotech.com.

