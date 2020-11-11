KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: KABN North America Announces Hiring of Mackie Research Capital Corporation for Capital Markets Services

Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the U.S.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN North America" or "KABN NA"), a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization in Canada and the U.S., is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("Mackie") as a financial and capital markets advisor to the Company.

The service agreement includes providing advice and assistance in connection with defining strategic and financial objectives, making initial contacts with potential institutional and strategic investors, maintaining a regular dialogue with the Company in regards to corporate development, strategic growth objectives as well as general market sentiment, assist in maintaining an orderly and liquid market in the Company's shares and increasing market awareness of KABN North America.

KABN North America has agreed to retain Mackie as its Canadian financial advisor for a term of twelve (12) months ending November 10, 2021, and the arrangement may be extended by mutual agreement.

"We are very excited to be working with the Mackie team to extend our reach in the Canadian public marketplace," said David Lucatch, CEO of KABN NA. "We believe that this relationship will create additional value for the Company and our stakeholders."

As part of the compensation for its services, Mackie will receive a monthly fee of $6,500 for its trading advisory services for a minimum of 6 months with extension by mutual agreement and a financial advisory fee of $75,000 payable in common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price equal to $0.15 per common share. In addition, The Company will grant 1,500,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to Mackie Research. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 at any time up to 24 months following the date of issuance.

The issuance including, but not limited to, the price of the common shares and warrants is subject to the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange and remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Macie Research Capital Corporation is one of Canada's largest independent full servicce investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie Research is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie Research offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth managment services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

About KABN North America - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity. KABN NA's propriety technology suite includes 4 key products:

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allows users to manage and control their Digital Identity and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives. www.kabncard.com

KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN NA's revenue ecosystem.

KABN NA provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs. www.kabnkash.com

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities under the KABN Financing in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, including to accelerate the Company's development, customer acquisition and business platform, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

