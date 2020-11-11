Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Agentix Biopharma (OTC Pink: AGTX) ("the Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of synthetic agonists, inverse agonists and antagonists which modulate the endocannabinoid system (ECS). CEO of the Company, Rudy Mazzocchi, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. Mazzocchi shared that the Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused in the cannabinoid space. "We have three programs, each with ongoing separate developments of specific assets," said Mazzocchi. "We have an over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness product line with a strong differentiating technology known as a cannabinoid-biocomplex," shared Mazzocchi. "Secondly, we have a cannabinoid-based series of established pharmaceutical products for oncology, dermatology, and neurology," he continued. "Our third program focuses on proprietary molecules that we refer to as Innovative Pharmaceuticals that interact with the peripheral endocannabinoid receptors (CB1 & CB2)."

"How did this team come together?" asked Jolly. "I've been a serial start-up CEO since the late 80s in the med-tech and biotech industry," shared Mazzocchi. "In my career, I've been asked by several private equity and venture firms to step in to drive a process to get a company prepared for IPO, so this is right in my wheelhouse," said Mazzocchi. "I'm very fortunate to have a strong scientific team with me," he added before elaborating on the members of the Company's team. "We've also engaged a great Scientific Advisory Board that we are actually expanding as we speak."

Jolly then asked about the potential of up-listing to the OTCQB or NASDAQ in the future. "Our goal is to up-list to the NASDAQ; we filed an S1 registration statement that became effective several weeks ago," explained Mazzocchi, "and in the process of filing for the certification with the OTCQB. Right now, we're focused on expanding our investor awareness and preparing ourselves for a potential financing that will help bridge the up-listing to NASDAQ."

"Has the election had any effect on this?" asked Jolly. "I think having President-elect Biden in place is going to help increase the validity of this market segment and improve the regulatory conditions as we up-list to the NASDAQ," said Mazzocchi.

"What differentiates your company from the other cannabinoids that are in this space?" asked Jolly. Mazzocchi discussed the Company's partnership with a private New York based company, which has allowed them to co-develop a proprietary delivery system for the controlled release of micro-doses of cannabinoids through a novel 'cannabinoid-biocomplex' which provides for controlled delivery at the cellular level. "This key element differentiates us," said Mazzocchi. "We intend to carry this type of development into our other proprietary pharmaceutical applications as well."

To close the interview, Mazzocchi shared that the Company is dedicated to providing high-quality, strongly validated pharmaceuticals to the growing cannabinoid industry.

About Agentix Biopharma

Agentix Biopharma is a biotechnology company focused on the development of synthetic agonists, inverse agonists and antagonists which modulate the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is a network of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) that help regulate a variety of metabolic and neurotransmission functions. GPCRs are considered the largest family of proven therapeutic targets. To date there are over 134 drugs approved in the United States or the European Union which target GPCRs generating several billion dollars annually in revenues for pharmaceutical companies.

Agentix Biopharma has developed partnerships with leading academic and research institutions. Agentix Biopharma has exclusively licensed patented, synthetically-derived, small molecule therapeutic candidates targeting the endocannabinoid GPCRs (CB1/CB2) for the treatment of metabolic syndrome and peripheral inflammation. Agentix Biopharma is advancing these therapeutic product candidates in clinical trials.

