SEAT: New Training Scheme Teaches Software Development to Production Line Staff

- A pioneering SEAT training programme aims to turn 5 production line workers into software developers in 4 months

- 13 weeks of intensive training and 3 weeks of individual project work to become a SEAT:CODE junior programmer

- The project shows that labour and industrial renewal are key to meeting the challenges of the digital age

- Internal talent are a priority because of their commitment and knowledge of corporate culture

MARTORELL, Spain, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five workers, four months and a project that exemplifies the labour and industrial transformation that we will experience in the coming years and in which internal talent plays a key role: from the assembly line, to lines of code. A pioneering programme to train these workers in software and incorporate them as junior programmers at SEAT:CODE. "What we aim to do is show that we are capable of transforming people who are currently in the factory , changing their role, their lives and their future through technology so that they can contribute in a different scenario" explains Carlos Buenosvinos, head of SEAT:CODE. This is the story of a great challenge.

Requirement: passion to move the future. To apply, candidates had to be SEAT employees, have an interest in programming and a certain level of English. Afterwards, a thorough selection process began.

29th June, at the starting line. IT teachers will train the 5 candidates in the necessary software knowledge, both front-end (user interface) and back-end (administrator mode) during a 16 weeks intensive course.

13th October, the final stretch. Once settled in SEAT:CODE, the 5 candidates face the last 3 weeks of the training. Now, they must fly solo, without any support, on an individual final project to present to a jury.

Nearing the finish line. For the candidates, there is very little left to know if they have succeeded and become part of the SEAT:CODE team. "This is where my future begins," said 25 year old candidate Oscar Orellana González, "developing applications and websites with SEAT".

The standard-bearers. They have been the first, but won't be the last. "The impact potential of these new roles within the company is extremely high. If we commit to more employees going through this process, it will generate a major benefit, and with other companies embracing this opportunity, the result will be a highly competitive environment" concludes Carlos Buenosvinos, head of SEAT:CODE.

*GeeksHubs aims to position IT professionals by changing the model of tech education and talent through its own coding school, the GeeksHubs Academy, and its specialised Tech Recruitment department.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYnyUPzUtiA

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332246/From_the_production_line_to_a_line_of_code_01.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332247/From_the_production_line_to_a_line_of_code_02.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332248/From_the_production_line_to_a_line_of_code_03.jpg







