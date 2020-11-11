The Sunraysia Solar Farm began production this week in New South Wales, after finally securing Australian Energy Market Operator approval. The array had been delayed due to technical issues.From pv magazine Australia One of Australia's largest solar farms, with more than 750,000 solar modules generating 255 MW of electricity, has come to life. The project is majority owned by U.K. infrastructure investor John Laing, with Australian-based Maoneng holding the rest. The project's approval is expected to help Maoneng progress with its plan to develop four large-scale 50 MW/100 MWh batteries for ...

