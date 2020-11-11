New shares in FOM Technologies A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 13 November 2020. The new shares have been issued to the company's employees. ISIN: DK0061278199 ------------------------------------------------- Name: FOM Technologies ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 7,407,412 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 12,000 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 7,419,412 shares ------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197586 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: FOM ------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF ApS, John Norden, Tel. +45 20 72 02 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=798594