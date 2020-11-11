Integration Partners Streamlines Enterprise Migration to Microsoft Team with SIPPIO

Azure-Native, no-code cloud activates full calling capabilities in Microsoft Teams in minutes, eliminating complexity and cost of building voice services in-house

ANNAPOLIS, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / SIPPIO, the only 100 percent, Azure-native calling service for Microsoft Teams, today announced that Integration Partners will use SIPPIO's no-code, self-service solution to streamline and expedite enterprise migration from Skype for Business to Microsoft Teams.

Integration Partners is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner specializing in providing advanced, integrated solutions across collaboration, cloud and security, uniquely positioned to bring value to enterprises worldwide.

"Microsoft is leading the evolution of enterprise communications and collaboration with Microsoft Teams," said Scott Moore lead collaboration solutions architect, Integration Partners. "As organizations across the globe migrate from Skype for Business to Microsoft Teams, Integration Partners provides the high-touch consultative services needed to navigate workforce transformation without complexity or downtime that interrupts workflows.

"SIPPIO's Azure-native offering of direct routing as-a-service allows us to accelerate tenant provisioning and expedite user activation. In addition to eliminating the resource drain of building calling capabilities in-house, SIPPIO allows us to launch full voice functionality in a matter of minutes."

With SIPPIO's Voice Panel, a self-service application that automates tenant provisioning and user activation, users can go live with full calling capabilities in minutes. Designed and architected by the foremost experts in Direct Routing, and thoroughly vetted by the Microsoft design team, the Voice Panel streamlines activation, routing and policies, user assignment, number management, ongoing maintenance, and training.

"We are honored to welcome Integration Partners to our global partner community, said Dawn-Marie Elder, COO, SIPPIO. "As an established leader in upper echelon of Microsoft Partners, Integration Partners has earned its rank among the top 2% of Microsoft's partners. The company's longstanding commitment to the Microsoft platform and extensive technology expertise are critical factors behind its impeccable track record of delivering meaningful solutions to customers."

To migrate enterprises from Skype for Business to Microsoft Teams, Integration Partners first validates current technology architecture and provides a comprehensive roadmap to achieve a best practices Microsoft deployment. The company is unique in its ability to offer complete consulting and professional services in the networking, security, applications, and collaboration space from the data center, to users' desktops, to the cloud.

About Integration Partners

Integration Partners is an award winning, nationwide IT services engineering firm specializing in solutions that are open, scalable and drive to greater productivity and competitiveness for our clients. Our solutions and services portfolio provide enterprises with Cloud, Security, Collaboration, Core Infrastructure, and Managed Services. Integration Partners is a privately held company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

To learn more about Integration Partners, please visit www.integrationpartners.com.

About SIPPIO

Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, SIPPIO is the largest, secure Azure-based provider of voice calling services for Microsoft Teams, globally. As a Microsoft co-sell partner, SIPPIO provides automation and carrier services to enable Direct Routing as-a-Service in Teams. SIPPIO activates full outbound calling capabilities in minutes, requires no hardware or professional services and scales to your business needs in over 60 countries to enhance communication, collaboration and unify the modern workplace experience.

Visit www.sippio.io for additional information.

