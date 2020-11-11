In addition to the auction, scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, the Latin American country is also defining a green hydrogen roadmap in collaboration with Chile.From pv magazine Latam The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, announced during the inauguration of a solar plant on Tuesday that the country's second renewable energy auction has been scheduled for the first quarter of next year. Through the auction, the Colombian government is planning to allocate around 5 GW of renewable energy capacity. Projects selected in the procurement exercise will have to be grid-connected by the end of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...