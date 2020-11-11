Batten Bros, Inc. Receives Northeast Region 2020 Corporate Hero Award Winner

Company Selected by MassEcon and its 17th Annual Team Massachusetts Economic "Impact" Awards

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Batten Bros, Inc., of Wakefield, Ma., a local family-owned sign and awnings business since 1946, has received the Northeast Region 2020 Corporate Hero Award by MassEcon. Winners were recognized as 2020 Corporate Heroes for their outstanding response to the tremendous challenges caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Batten Bros. was highlighted as a designer, fabricator, and installer of custom signage and awnings, that pivoted to manufacturing and installing acrylic walls and shields to protect from the coronavirus.

"We feel honored to receive the Corporate Hero Award from MassEcon," said Richard and Maria Batten, owners of Batten Bros, Inc. "At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we shifted our focus to help other businesses and organizations during this difficult time. We pivoted our business to producing acrylic shields using the same fabrication process and material we use for signs. With so many companies impacted by COVID-19, it was important to our family business to make a meaningful contribution to helping others."

In April 2020, Batten Bros. designed and started manufactured a standing clear acrylic protective shield to be used at checkout counters, customer service desks, and anywhere person-to-person interaction occurs. Most recently, the company has worked with town officials to provide protective shields to schools and voting sites. To help support the COVID-19 relief efforts, a portion of the proceeds of each protective shield order will be donated to both the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund and Best Buddies. As a small family-owned business, the company understands the economic impact the pandemic has had on businesses nationwide. The goal of developing the new product is to help businesses keep their employees and customers safe, while also supporting the Massachusetts community during the COVID-19 crisis. Batten Bros., Inc. and their new protective shield product are also part of Governor Baker's Manufacturing Emergency Response Team (M-ERT) through the MassMEP database.

Richard Batten, owner of Batten Bros, Inc., demonstrates how to set-up the company's protective shield at a customer-service counter.

About Batten Bros, Inc.

Founded in 1946, Batten Bros, Inc. specializes in the design, fabrication, installation, and service of custom signage. They install and service their signs with their own personnel as well as ship and coordinate installations nationwide through a network of affiliated companies. Batten Bros. products include illuminated wall and pylon signs, three-dimensional acrylic and metal letters, directional signage systems, ADA compliant signs, and pressure sensitive vinyl graphics. Also available are illuminated awnings, neon signs, routed and carved wood signs, time and temperature displays, and electronic message centers. The company launched a new custom shield product in April 2020 to help businesses protect employees and customers against airborne particles.

