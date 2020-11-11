Scientists in the U.S. examined the use of different conductive filler materials in a lithium-ion battery electrode, finding that adding single walled carbon nanotubes to a nickel-cobalt-manganese cathode resulted in better electrical conductivity and higher rate capability for the overall battery. The results, according to the group, could provide new insights into design of high power, high energy battery electrodes.Among the many pathways to improving on today's energy storage technologies, the addition of conductive 'filler' materials to electrodes promises better rate capability, conductivity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...