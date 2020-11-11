DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors meeting on November 10, 2020

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors meeting on November 10, 2020 11-Nov-2020 / 16:51 CET/CEST

Results of the Board of Directors meeting on November 10, 2020 November 11, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting in absentia on November 10, 2020. The Board of Directors re-elected Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation - Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev as its Chairman. He has been the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC RusHydro since 2015. The Board of Directors elected Nikolay Rogalev, Chancellor of Moscow Power Engineering Institute, Federal Research University as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of RusHydro. *** In light of Nikolay Shulginov's appointment as Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation pursuant to the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation, the Board of Directors terminated his powers as Chairman of the Management Board, General Director of RusHydro on 10.11.2020 and appointed Victor Khmarin as acting Chairman of the Management Board, General Director of the Company. Victor Khmarin joined RusHydro in 2015 Deputy Director General on economics, investments and procurement and was later appointed as Deputy Director General on resource allocation and prospective development. In 2019, he became a member of the Management Board and in September 2020 was appointed as First Deputy Director General. He is responsible for strategic and ongoing transactions aimed at achieving the optimal equity shareholding structure, interaction with potential investors, implementation of international projects as well as fuel supply, procurement, resource and logistics planning and formation of pricing and cost management for the Group's needs. Victor Khmarin does not own shares in the company's authorized capital. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.

