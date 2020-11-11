The Japanese tech giant and German power company have followed the lead of General Electric by promising not to take on any new coal power station contracts.Big names in industry are cold-shouldering coal with two big technology conglomerates yesterday announcing they would exit the coal-fired power plant business. Siemens Energy and Toshiba pledged to discontinue their coal-fired power stations businesses, disclosing their new strategy on the back of quarterly earnings reports. In the wake of Japan's newly-appointed prime minister Yoshihide Suga vowing to put the country on a path to carbon ...

