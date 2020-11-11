DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Half-Year Results Date

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Notification of Half-Year Results Date 11-Nov-2020 / 16:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 11 November 2020 Notification of Half Year Results Date Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's"), the premium pubs and hotels business, will be announcing half-year results for the 26 weeks ended 26 September 2020 on Thursday, 26 November 2020. For further information, please contact: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. Simon Emeny, Chief Executive 020 8996 2000 Adam Councell, Group Finance Director 020 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager 020 8996 2198 / 07831 299801 Instinctif Partners Justine Warren 020 7457 2010 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: NOR TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 87700 EQS News ID: 1147469 End of Announcement EQS News Service

