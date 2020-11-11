Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

NEWS RELEASE

11 November 2020

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Interim Dividend

The Board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 6.5 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2021. Such dividend will be paid on 11 January 2021 to shareholders on the register on 20 November 2020. The associated ex-dividend date is 19 November 2020.

A final dividend for the year ending 31 March 2021 will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2021.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Asset Services, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Wednesday, 16 December 2020.

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 3 008 4913