Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936263 ISIN: GB0003385308 Ticker-Symbol: P8W 
Berlin
11.11.20
08:08 Uhr
40,050 Euro
-0,450
-1,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.11.2020 | 18:52
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 11

NEWS RELEASE

11 November 2020

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

Interim Dividend

The Board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 6.5 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2021. Such dividend will be paid on 11 January 2021 to shareholders on the register on 20 November 2020. The associated ex-dividend date is 19 November 2020.

A final dividend for the year ending 31 March 2021 will be proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in July 2021.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ('DRIP'), administered by Link Asset Services, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Wednesday, 16 December 2020.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope at Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 3 008 4913

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.