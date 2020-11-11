The global adult stores market size is anticipated to grow by USD 8.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2020-2024. The imposition of lockdown and work-from-home policies worldwide due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the adult store market. For instance, the sales of sex toys in New Zealand tripled after the government declared a complete lockdown. Besides, the increasing LGBT population worldwide has opened significant opportunities for market players.

The report on the adult stores market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report also offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The emergence of specialty stores to create a consumer-friendly environment is one of the key trends that will foster the growth of the adult stores market growth during the next few years.

The adult stores market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape.

Based on the product, the sex toys segment witnessed maximum growth in the global adult stores market in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the high sales of vibrators through online stores. The segment has also attracted many start-ups to enter the market and offer innovative products such as wearable adult vibrators.

About 39% of the overall growth of the market is expected to originate from APAC and the region will offer significant opportunities for adult store companies during the forecast period. Factors such as technological innovations, increasing awareness of sexual wellness products, and the emergence of e-commerce start-ups will continue to propel the growth of the adult stores market in APAC.

