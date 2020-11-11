DGAP-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Results Forecast
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
GFG now expects to achieve constant currency Net Merchandise Value ("NMV") growth of around 25%, giving just over €1.9 billion NMV and €1.3 billion of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least €10 million. Capex investment will remain around €45 million. This guidance is based on current currency exchange rates. In its outlook published on 8 October 2020, GFG guided to constant currency NMV growth of around 23%, delivering c.€1.9 billion NMV and c.€1.3 billion of revenue. GFG expected to be profitable with respect to Adjusted EBITDA and capex investment of around €45 million.
GFG will publish its third quarter results on 12 November 2020 as scheduled.
For inquiries please contact:
Press / Communications
Investor Relations
Forward looking information
About Global Fashion Group
For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com
11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 691 20 56 54
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU2010095458
|WKN:
|A2PLUG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1147490
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1147490 11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST