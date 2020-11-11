Tech Visionary Nate Walkingshaw Joins Truckstop.com Board

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Truckstop.com, the first online freight marketplace, announced today that Nate Walkingshaw, advisory board member at ICONIQ Capital and former chief experience officer (CXO) of Pluralsight, has joined the company as an independent member of the board of directors.

"We are excited to welcome Nate as a new independent director on our board," said Paris Cole, CEO, Truckstop.com. "His strategic vision and leadership combined with extensive experience in go-to-market, research and development, and product-market fit, will be invaluable during our next phase of growth."

Widely regarded as a pioneer in technology and product development Nate Walkingshaw has played an integral role in building several successful products and companies. Most recently, he served as CXO at Pluralsight, where he rebuilt the company's platform experience from the ground up, contributing heavily to the company's successful IPO in May 2018.

"The transportation and logistics industry is going through an incredible transformation," said Walkingshaw. "Companies are looking for new and innovative solutions to connect with their customers, improve business processes, and speed freight movement. Truckstop.com has incredible reach and influence and I look forward to helping them grow."

In addition to serving on the board at Truckstop.com, Nate currently serves as an advisory board member at ICONIQ Capital. ICONIQ Capital made news in the transportation and logistics industry in 2019 when they announced a majority private equity investment in Truckstop.com.

Beyond his leadership and advisory roles, Nate is the co-author of the best-selling book Product Leadership: How Top Product Managers Launch Awesome Products and Build Successful Teams. He can also frequently be found sharing his thoughts on stage and providing guidance on how to discover and deeply understand customers' needs.

To see the latest news and updates from Truckstop.com, visit: https://truckstop.com/about/newsroom/.

About Truckstop.com

For more than 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As one of the internet's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit: www.truckstop.com.

Contact

Matt Stubbs

Sr. Manager Public Relations & Communications

mattstubbs@truckstop.com

SOURCE: Truckstop

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616124/Tech-Visionary-Nate-Walkingshaw-Joins-Truckstopcom-Board