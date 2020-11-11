Content Guru, global innovator in cloud contact center solutions, has been positioned by Gartner in the Challenger quadrant of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS)1

This assessment by Gartner, the leading industry analyst firm covering the technology market, followed a rigorous Magic Quadrant process involving an in-depth evaluation of Content Guru's technology, roadmaps, operational and support capabilities, and customer feedback.

Content Guru has a rich history of providing mission-critical cloud communications for large enterprises in a range of sectors including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Travel, and Utilities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has helped numerous organizations, such as the NHS, keep essential operations running in the face of severe disruption. Content Guru believes it met the entry criteria for this global Magic Quadrant based on its significant international presence across the USA, Asia Pac and Europe. Previously, Content Guru was recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe for four years back-to-back, mostly recently in the Leaders quadrant. In 2019, Content Guru was positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe, with the highest Ability To Execute.

Sean Taylor, CEO of Content Guru, commented: "We estimate the core CCaaS market is worth $20bn annually and expect to see 90% of it migrate to the cloud over the next 5-6 years. COVID-19 has probably taken 2 years out of that transition process as most organizations have been forced to adopt distributed-working practices."

"Over the next decade many of the techniques used in CCaaS, such as omni-channel communication, sophisticated matching of service resources with customers, deep integration into systems of record and intelligent automation will shape next-generation Customer Experience (CX)."

"We believe that our positioning as a Challenger reflects the global, highly scalable, feature-rich CCaaS solutions we have built. We look forward to helping many more organizations deliver outstanding CX, and watching and shaping the evolution of this exciting market."

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service, Steve Blood, Drew Kraus, Pri Rathnayake, 9 November 2020.

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe, Simon Harrison, Steve Blood, Drew Kraus, 15 October 2019

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Content Guru

One of the world's largest suppliers of cloud contact centre infrastructure, Content Guru's award-winning Customer Engagement and Experience solutions are used by hundreds of organisations across the globe.

Content Guru's cloud-native omni-channel solution, storm, offers virtually limitless scalability, unmatched integration capabilities and industry-leading AI. Content Guru ensures contact centres and customer engagement hubs meet the needs of every customer, seamlessly. storm is used by public and private sector organisations across Europe, the US and Asia-Pac, in sectors ranging from finance and healthcare through to government and utilities. Customers relying on storm for mission-critical services include Rakuten, Sodexo, Chubb, Serco and NHS 111.

