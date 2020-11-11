The global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market size is set to grow by USD 1.34 billion and register a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024. The outbreak of COVID-19 has left a negative impact on the sales of motorcycles worldwide as consumers limited their discretionary purchases. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of motorcycles are expected to gain traction and the market will recover at a steady rate.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BMW AG, BWI Group, Continental AG, D. Gubellini and C. Sas, Ducati Motor Holding Spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KTM AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for ACC in motorcycles will offer immense growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- ABS
- ACC
- TCS
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BMW AG, BWI Group, Continental AG, D. Gubellini and C. Sas, Ducati Motor Holding Spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KTM AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System Market size
- Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System Market trends
- Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System Market industry analysis
The increasing demand for adaptive headlights in motorcycles is one of the major trends influencing the growth of the market. However, the low acceptability of ADAS among riders may restrict growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle advanced driver assistance system market vendors
