The global automotive gear shift systems market is expected to grow by 1.14 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 1% during the forecast period. The report identifies the rising penetration of shift-by-wire technology as a key factor driving growth. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has left a negative impact on the growth of the market. However, market growth is expected to recover and gain traction with the rising sales of passenger cars and EVs over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a negative impact on the automotive gear shift systems market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The automotive transmission system segment will lead the market during the forecast period.



The automotive transmission system segment will lead the market during the forecast period. What are the major trends in the market?

The replacement of mechanical components with electronic components is considered a major trend in the market.



The replacement of mechanical components with electronic components is considered a major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 1% during 2020-2024.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 1% during 2020-2024. Who are the top players in the market?

DURA Automotive Systems, Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH, Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd., GHSP, Jopp Holding GmbH, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, KÜSTER Holding GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Silatech Srl, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.



DURA Automotive Systems, Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH, Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd., GHSP, Jopp Holding GmbH, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, KÜSTER Holding GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Silatech Srl, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market. What is the key market driver?

The market will be driven by the rising penetration of shift-by-wire technology.



The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DURA Automotive Systems, Eissmann Automotive Deutschland GmbH, Fuji Kiko Co. Ltd., GHSP, Jopp Holding GmbH, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, KÜSTER Holding GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Silatech Srl, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The rising penetration of shift-by-wire systems will offer immense growth opportunities for market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive gear shift systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market is segmented as below:

Type Automatic Transmission Manual Transmission

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive gear shift systems market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market Size

Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market Trends

Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive gear shift systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive gear shift systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive gear shift systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive gear shift systems market vendors

