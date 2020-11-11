Campaign Writer: AnyMail Finder Alternative for B2B or B2C Email Finding Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / Most business owners and corporate professionals underestimate the power of sending B2B (business to business) or B2C (business to consumer) emails. The problem for the hesitation is not having accurate contact information to target prospects, including business or personal email addresses. There is a simple web tool that allows you to easily find the email address for anyone. The only information needed is their name and the company where they work.

AnyMail Finder Overview

AnyMail Finder (anymailfinder.com) allows you to find more leads and make more sales. The goal is to give marketing and sales teams a product they have always wished for, with a core set of features, fine-tuning them over time to provide more value to users.

AnyMail Finder started in 2015 when Thrust.io and Makesmail merged. Founded by Joe d'Elia and Pardeep Kullar, their mission with their SaaS company is to provide sales professionals with verified emails of employees at any company.

AnyMail Finder Contact Finding Solutions

AnyMail Finder key features include:



Email Finder: Real valid emails are found by searching billions of web pages and performing direct email server validation. You can also use their job title search to find your ideal customer, even if you do not know their name.



Bulk Search: Want to hunt down multiple prospects in bulk? Use the file upload tool to find hundreds of emails at once.



API: Use the API feature to easily look up any person's email from just their name and the domain of the company they work for. The API provides access to the complete AnyMail Finder database, email validator, and email guesser.

The Top Best AnyMail Finder Alternatives

These are some of the top alternatives to AnyMail Finder for productivity contact finding tools for uncovering email addresses and cell phone numbers. AnyMail Finder was also ranked along with Swordfish AI and ZoomInfo in the Best Contact Finder Tools list.

Swordfish AI (swordfish.ai) ZoomInfo (zoominfo.com) DiscoverOrg (discoverorg.com) Lusha (lusha.co) ContactOut (contactout.com) UpLead (uplead.com) AeroLeads (aeroleads.com) Voila Norbert (voilanorbert.com)

AnyMail Finder Review in Contact Finder

