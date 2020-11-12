The craft beer market is poised to grow by 724.15 mn L during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The report on the craft beer market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing number of microbreweries and craft breweries.
The craft beer market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for craft beer among millennials as one of the prime reasons driving the craft beer market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
- Beavertown Brewery
- BrewDog Plc
- Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.
- Cloudwater Brew Co.
- Duvel Moortgat NV
- Mikkeller ApS
- Stone Brewing Co.
- The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
- Thornbridge Brewery
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- IPA-based craft beer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Seasonal-based craft beer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pale ale-based craft beer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Amber ale-based craft beer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Lager-based craft beer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Off-trade Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- On-trade Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Poland Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Russian Federation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
- Beavertown Brewery
- BrewDog Plc
- Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.
- Cloudwater Brew Co.
- Duvel Moortgat NV
- Mikkeller ApS
- Stone Brewing Co.
- The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
- Thornbridge Brewery
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
