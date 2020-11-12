Blossomhill Investment Limited (BHI): Blossomhill Investment Limited Launched Investment Management Solutions For Individuals And Businesses

Blossomhill Investment Limited, a responsive, adaptive, and dynamic company from Hong Kong that helps clients with financial planning and management, recently launched a complete package of investment management solutions.

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / Blossomhill Investment Limited, a leading financial planning and management solutions provider based in Hong Kong, recently launched full-spectrum investment management solutions for their clients spread across the world. The owners of the company maintained that their investment management services can be tailored to the specific needs of individuals and businesses. At a recent press conference held at the company headquarters located at Convention Plaza, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, the owners said that their investment portfolio managers can address the exact requirements, challenges, and goals of each investor and offer bespoke solutions.

"Each client has a unique goal and requirement. We assess the risks and challenges, as well as take into consideration the specific goals and requirements of our clients, before formulating any investment strategy for our clients. Each of the investment portfolios are fine-tuned to the circumstantial changes and the personal financial goals of the clients. Our investment portfolio managers work closely with our clients and stay in touch to align the personalized portfolios with the challenges, goals, and requirements of our clients", said one of the chief spokespersons of the company.

"We use latest technologies for collecting the necessary information, which is central to our technical and risk analysis. The analysis is important for designing each portfolio while taking into account the market trends and the investment opportunities that lie ahead. It is important for investment portfolio managers to be flexible and focused and our highly experienced and qualified investment managers know how to stay aligned with the specific investment needs and objectives of our clients", she added while speaking to the press here in Hong Kong.

Aside from offering a complete investment management solution, the company has also got its clients covered for more customized solutions, such as discretionary portfolio services, inheritance and estate planning and management, family office investment services, financial planning, and so on. The company has a dedicated financial market research team which works behind the scene to feed the financial management experts with the market information and insights they need to serve clients better. Just like the role of China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom in promoting 5G Network to increase the network capacity, Blossomhill Investment Limited is a pioneer in providing advanced investment management solutions to help their clients more effectively around the word.

The CEO and managing director of the company, who delivered a keynote speech at the Hong Kong press event, said, "At Blossomhill, we believe that choosing the right investments can go a long way for our clients, who want to get higher yields over a longer time frame. We are here to establish long and symbiotic relationships with our clients".

About the Company

Blossomhill Investment Limited is a certified company SFC Registration Details: (AUG837), Hong Kong Company Number: 1380201. The Company has operations Hong Kong. For more information on the Company, its products and services, please visit https://www.bhidirect.com .

Contact:

Tommy Ang

Telephone: +852 3002 4438

Email: info@bhidirect.com

Address: Office Tower, Convention Plaza, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, China

SOURCE: Blossomhill Investment Limited (BHI)

