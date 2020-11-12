After Raising over €14.6 Million, Change takes leap into trading

Investors can get a stake in fast-growing Estonian investment startup via Funderbeam

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Change , one of Europe's top ten investment and cryptocurrency trading startups, today announced that it is offering a portion of the company's shares to investors for trading on Funderbeam , a global equity funding and trading platform that connects a diverse investor network with highly-vetted growth companies across international markets.

Following its successful equity crowdfunding campaign that generated over €14.6 million and is now backed by over 7,000 investors, Change's new trading option will give investors the opportunity to have a stake in the company by owning equity. Change is uniquely positioned as an investment app that offers continuous exit opportunities for backers. Investors can simply sell their holdings via Funderbeam or via the Change mobile app.

"We founded Change with the mission to make investing open and accessible to anyone in the world, and we're excited for this new chapter," says Kristjan Kangro, CEO of Change. "By making it possible to trade Change shares via Funderbeam, investors will have a greater opportunity to be part of our company's success."

Change's beginner-friendly platform is great for those interested in getting started with cryptocurrencies. Users can easily buy, sell, and send Bitcoin without fees as well as trade other popular cryptocurrencies at industry leading prices. They can also easily spend with a high interest-earning VISA debit card that converts any asset to euro and is supported in 40 million locations worldwide. Change's investing app has over 115,000 downloads across 31 countries.

In addition to trading on Funderbeam, Change will be introducing industry-leading features such as startup investments and stocks CFD trading by the end of 2020.

To invest in Change via Funderbeam, visit here . To learn more about Change, visit https://www.changeinvest.com/ .

About Change:

Change is a financial technology company on a mission to enable everyone in the world to invest. Founded in 2016 in Singapore, Change is quickly emerging as one of the leading investment apps in Europe, providing a better trading experience with over 115,000 downloads in 31 countries. Change's goal is to become the most used, simplest investment app in the EU.

