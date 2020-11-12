Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.11.2020 | 08:04
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Update on Equity Issuance

PR Newswire

London, November 11

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company")
LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Update on Equity Issuance

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ("the Company") has issued, or re-issued from Treasury, 11,527,194 Ordinary Shares over the past 12 months across a large number of transactions.

The Board of the Company understands that certain investors would welcome an additional opportunity to invest in the Company. The Company is therefore considering, in addition to such recurring issuance, a single potential issue of equity by way of a placing. The Company currently has remaining shareholder authority, as granted at the last AGM, to issue up to 3,307,686 new Ordinary Shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

The Company is also considering whether to propose to shareholders at a General Meeting the granting of the required authorities for issuance of a further 10% of the issued share capital, on a non pre-emptive basis.

Any new issuance would be at a premium to prevailing Net Asset Value per share to cover costs, such that NAV per share would not be diluted by such issuance.



A further announcement will follow in due course.

Contact details for queries:

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Simon White
Kevin Mayger
Tel: 020 7743 1098

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

Corporate:

Mark Bloomfield
Maarten Freeriks

Sales:

Phil Hopkins
Jonathan Crabtree
Hugh Middleton

Tel: 020 7710 7600

© 2020 PR Newswire
