If you're interested in some lightly used MOCVD and PVD thin-film solar cell production equipment, have we got a deal for you.From pv magazine USA The auction at All Surplus puts the physical and intellectual property remains of thin-film solar innovator Alta Devices on the block and closes out this sad solar story of capital destruction. Alta Devices was not shy about capital equipment purchases, so if you're in the need of some lightly used, highly sophisticated thin-film production equipment, you've come to the right place. Late last year, pv magazine broke the story that Hanergy-owned Alta ...

