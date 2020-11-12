In an Australian first, the newly re-elected premier of Queensland has set up a ministry for hydrogen. The move reinforces the nation's determination to lead the global race to create a hydrogen economy.From pv magazine Australia Earlier this week, the Australian state of New South Wales launched an electricity infrastructure roadmap - a plan to retire coal-fired power generation by building 12 GW of large-scale solar and wind capacity. And the state of Queensland quickly followed by establishing a new state ministry of hydrogen. Newly re-elected Premier and Minister for Trade Annastacia Palaszczuk ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...