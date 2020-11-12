Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Traum-Renditen mit Lithium: Trading-Chance des Monats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12E90 ISIN: AU000000ATC9 Ticker-Symbol: A3Y 
Tradegate
11.11.20
20:06 Uhr
0,026 Euro
-0,001
-3,65 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0240,03509:56
0,0240,03208:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTECH CHEMICALS
ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD0,026-3,65 %
DRONE VOLT SACA0,248-4,25 %
EXGEN RESOURCES INC0,0020,00 %
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC34,800-0,57 %
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SA ADR3,400-3,41 %
MONTAGE RESOURCES CORPORATION4,420-1,34 %
NETFIN ACQUISITION CORP9,200-2,65 %
PROVINCE RESOURCES LTD0,004+40,00 %
SPARC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED0,0010,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.