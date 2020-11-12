Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.11.2020 | 08:52
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cantargia publishes interim report for third quarter 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") interim report for the period January until September 2020 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the third quarter

  • Positive interim results presented from phase 2a study CANFOUR on combination therapy with CAN04 and chemotherapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Significant events after the end of the period

  • The first patient started treatment with CAN04 in a phase I study in the US investigating CAN04 in combination with pembrolizumab.
  • Recruitment of all patients with pancreatic cancer to phase 2a study CANFOUR achieved and presentation of interim results.
  • At an Extraordinary General Meeting in October, Flavia Borellini was elected as a new Director of the company.

Financial information

January - September 2020

  • Net sales, SEK 0 (0) million
  • Operating loss, SEK -117.5 (-75.2) million
  • Loss after tax SEK -116.6 (-74.6) million
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, SEK -1.33 (-1.05)
  • Equity/assets ratio, 93 (84) per cent
  • Cash and cash equivalents, SEK 282.0 (34.5) million
  • Short-term investments, SEK 135.0 (160.0) million

Third quarter 2020

  • Net sales, SEK 0 (0)
  • Operating loss, SEK -39.9 (-26.3) million
  • Loss after tax, SEK -39.6 (-26.0) million
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, SEK -0.43 (-0.36)

For further information, please contact
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on November 12, 2020.

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied clinically as combination therapy with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy show a higher response rate than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/cantargia-publishes-interim-report-for-third-quarter-2020,c3235578

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7470/3235578/1333938.pdf

Interim report Q3 2020 (English version) 2020-11-12

https://mb.cision.com/Public/7470/3235578/86a7e2354e49383a.pdf

Interim report Q3 PR Eng 201112 Final

