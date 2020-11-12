Softlab9 Technologies Inc: Softlab9 Target CleanGo GreenGo Announces New Product

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / NOVEMBER 12, 2020 / Softlab9 Technologies Inc. (CSE:SOFT)(FSE:APO2)(OTC PINK:SOFSF) ("SOFT" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its target acquisition Clean Go Green Go Inc. ("CleanGo GreenGo") is introducing a new sanitizing product.

CleanGo GreenGo is launching its proprietary brand of sanitizing wipes using the company's patent pending emulsification power. Once launched, it will be possible to take CleanGo GreenGo wipes to a variety of places: in the car, to the gym, bars and restaurants. The sanitizing wipes are non-toxic, bio-renewable/biodegradable, pet and child friendly.

CleanGo GreenGo has secured the necessary supplies to produce up to 250,000 containers of sanitizing wipes per month at its facility in Calgary, Alberta. Preliminary discussions with potential customers of the sanitizing wipes has been very positive and CleanGo GreenGo is increasing its production capability to meet anticipated demand. The company will continue to identify opportunities in the market where it sees exponential growth.

Rahim Mohamed, CEO of SOFT said, "We are delighted that CleanGo GreenGo is in the process of being able to provide consumers with a much sought-after product. The pandemic has created a shortage of quality, everyday cleaning supplies which CleanGo GreenGo intends to fill with its sanitizing wipes."

About CleanGo GreenGo

CleanGo GreenGo is an FDA and Health Canada approved Manufacturer of Green, Non-Toxic, and Biodegradable suite of cleaning products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. CleanGo GreenGo, also manufactures hand sanitizer gel and wipes which are sold throughout the USA and Canada.

The active ingredient in CleanGo GreenGo's proprietary solution was tested in 2015 by the US EPA and found effective against viruses and bacteria's including the Human Coronavirus on a hard surface. CleanGo's products are sold on various online platforms, including Amazon, as well as through distribution in retail, wholesale, and government agencies. CleanGo GreenGo utilizes a Patent Pending IP. The Patent was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in February 2020 and currently holds a Patent Pending Status.

About SoftLab9

SoftLab9 Technologies Inc. is an international publicly traded company that specializes in the development of early staged companies. We provide access to capital, executive management and industry experience to grow our portfolio of companies.

SoftLab9's experienced team bring new ideas and innovation based on science to find solutions to the current world we live in. Customers rely on quality, nontoxic products to keep their homes clean and their loved ones safe.

Cautionary Note:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that CleanGo GreenGo or any other product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time. Do not drink or consume any of the products at any time. Follow the instructions on the bottles. The products mentioned are meant to be used on surfaces and hands to sanitize to protect against bacteria and Viruses. CleanGo GreenGo is not a cure, nor does it imply to be a cure for COVID-19.

CleanGo GreenGo and SOFT have entered into a letter of intent for the acquisition of CleanGo GreenGo by SOFT but have not signed a definitive agreement. The Company can provide no guarantee that a definitive agreement with CleanGo GreenGo will be signed or that it will be successful in completing the acquisition of CleanGo GreenGo.

For further information please contact:

Rahim Mohamed

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 605-9429

RM@softlab9.com

https://www.soft-lab9.com/

Paul Searle

Corporate Communications

Citygate Capital Corp

Phone: (778) 240-7724

psearle@citygatecap.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this presentation that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, and orientations regarding the future, including without limitation statements related to the process of launching CleanGo GreenGo's proprietary sanitizing wipes, possible places for use of CleanGo GreenGo sanitizing wipes, the production of up to 250,000 containers of sanitizing wipes on a monthly basis, the identification of opportunities in the market, the anticipated demand for the sanitizing wipes and the fulfillment by CleanGo GreenGo of the shortage of everyday cleaning supplies with its sanitizing wipes. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will", "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions by management regarding the Company, including, without limitation, completion of its acquisition of CleanGo GreenGo. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including, risks and uncertainties relating to the inability of the Company, to, among other things, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required to execute its proposed business plans, and obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. The Company can provide no guarantee that it will complete the acquisition of CleanGo GreenGo. Investors are cautioned that forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE: Softlab9 Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616249/Softlab9-Target-CleanGo-GreenGo-Announces-New-Product