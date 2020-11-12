New Partnership to Deliver Wireless Services and Enabling the Intelligent Edge

Syniverse, the world's most connected company, today announced it has signed a new indirect channel partner, NodeWeaver, to sell its Global SIM solution to businesses in industrial, commercial and agricultural sectors. The Syniverse solution enables businesses to deploy internet of things (IoT) devices and sensors over a flexible network that powers those applications, while providing customers with reliable connectivity and unparalleled global reach.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005401/en/

Lorraine Twigg, Vice President of Enterprise Partner Sales, EMEAI, Syniverse (Photo: Business Wire)

The NodeWeaver operating platform is designed to run artificial intelligence and machine learning enabled IoT applications at the edge. NodeWeaver delivers scale-out edge clusters on heterogeneous bare metal hardware that run any application, non-stop and autonomously optimized, with no human interaction. Deploying intelligent edge solutions at scale demands efficient economic metrics. NodeWeaver addresses the full lifecycle of cost from acquisition to deployment to long-term management and maintenance.

The Syniverse Global SIM solution allows enterprises to adopt IoT as part of a broader and more mature digital transformation process through improved efficiency and productivity, greater network speeds, increased data throughput processing, lower latency requirements, and most significantly, enhanced security, by nature of being shielded from the public internet.

Syniverse also provides companies transitioning to cloud environments the ability to move data and services discreetly over a secure network, including that from the deployment of IoT devices. This makes it easier to draw insights from intelligent data analysis or integrate communications between remote locations.

The Syniverse solution, along with NodeWeaver's software-defined operating platform, now makes it possible to deliver distributed compute functionality on fully managed networks that meet the ever-growing customer demands for running any applications with stable IoT network coverage and device deployment anywhere in the world.

CLICK TO TWEET.@Syniverse, the world's most connected company, partners with @NodeWeaver to offer secure global SIM connectivity solutions for IntelligentEdge computing to enterprises. syniverse nodeweaver https://bit.ly/2WzS6SZ

Supporting Quotes

Lorraine Twigg, Vice President of Enterprise Partner Sales, EMEAI, Syniverse

"The expanded use of IoT solutions for enterprise adoption is in high demand. While this initiative has become a strategic imperative for many businesses, a joint and concerted effort is required for these deployments to be successful. To that end, Syniverse welcomes the opportunity to partner with NodeWeaver to help drive mutual business outcomes by advancing joint solutions that power a more connected world."

Carlo Daffara, CEO, NodeWeaver

"Syniverse complements our vision of scalable, self-managing computing at the edge by providing secure connectivity for all the individual NodeWeaver instances and the virtual resources running on top. NodeWeaver and Syniverse allow for the creation of a single, unified computing and network layer, that goes from the smallest IoT nodes up to datacenter and cloud infrastructure."

Digital Assets

[Image] Syniverse logo

Syniverse logo [Photo] Lorraine Twigg

Supporting Resources

Read about Syniverse

Read about Syniverse Channel Partners.

Read and subscribe to the Syniverse blog.

Read and subscribe to Syniverse news releases.

For more information about Syniverse's news and activities, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Read about NodeWeaver.

Follow NodeWeaver on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company, revolutionizing how businesses connect, engage, and exchange with their customers. For decades, we have delivered the innovative software and services that transform mobile experiences and power the planet. Our secure global network reaches almost every person and device on Earth. Our communications platform is industry-recognized as the best of its kind. And each year, we process over $35 billion in transactions, revolutionizing how goods and services are exchanged. Which is why the most recognizable brands-nearly every mobile communications provider, the largest global banks, the world's biggest tech companies, and thousands more-rely on us to shape their future.

About NodeWeaver

NodeWeaver is a software-defined operating platform that enables the deployment of highly resilient, agile and scalable compute clusters capable of running multiple virtual machines and container-based workloads, optimized for running workloads at the edge fully autonomously, integrating self-management, self-optimizing, self-healing features that dramatically reduces cost of ownership. NodeWeaver integrates orchestration, software-defined storage, software-defined networking, multiple hypervisors all managed by the intelligent autonomous system.

As distributed compute becomes more critical for operations, these platforms must be deployed, managed, maintained, and secured on a mass scale. NodeWeaver provides the foundational operating platform for this distributed computing layer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005401/en/

Contacts:

Kevin Petschow

Syniverse

kevin.petschow@syniverse.com

+1.813.637.5084

Carlo Daffara

NodeWeaver

carlo.daffara@NodeWeaver.eu

+39 434 1573082