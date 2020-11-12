RapidAI, the leader in advanced imaging for stroke, today announced unprecedented growth in the adoption and use of the Rapid platform around the world. Now approved in over 60 countries and utilized in over 1,600 hospitals, the company has experienced a year-over-year increase in just International Rapid scans (outside the U.S.) of nearly 300%, comparing Q3 2019 to Q3 2020.

RapidAI makes the most-widely used advanced cerebrovascular imaging products for patient care, research, and clinical trials across the globe. RapidAI clinical products help save lives, RapidAI workflow and messaging technologies help stroke teams save time, and RapidAI analytics and business intelligence products help stroke networks reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.

"The number of people who suffer a stroke worldwide each year is staggering, over fifteen million," offered Marc Hofmans RapidAI Senior Vice President of Sales, EMEA. "While it is no small task, our mission is to bring AI-powered stroke imaging to every corner of the globe. With Rapid now in more than 60 countries, we are well on our way."

After celebrating the one-millionth Rapid scan in July of this year, RapidAI now reports that it is on an accelerating run-rate to deliver one-million scans in 2020, alone. With the goal of saving lives and improving the outcomes for more and more patients, RapidAI is also on track to reach the major milestone of a million total patients scanned by the end of this year.

"I see artificial intelligence as the future in the fast-moving world of diagnostic and therapeutic stroke management," said Dr. Sanjeev Nayak, Royal Stoke NHS UK. "Using AI will help stroke victims when 'Time Is Brain'. RapidAI has helped stroke patients by providing positive insight to the treating clinicians by accelerating stroke diagnosis. This ensures accurate therapeutic intervention in the shortest possible time after the onset of stroke."

Rapid is the only clinically validated platform available and considered by many to be the gold standard for advanced cerebrovascular imaging.

About RapidAI

RapidAI is the worldwide leader in advanced imaging for stroke. Based on intelligence gained over 1,000,000 scans from more than 1,600 hospitals in over 60 countries, the Rapid platform uses artificial intelligence to create high quality, advanced images from non-contrast CT, CT angiography, CT perfusion, and MRI diffusion and perfusion scans. The Rapid imaging platform includes Rapid ICH, Rapid ASPECTS, Rapid CTA, Rapid LVO, Rapid CTP, and Rapid MRI. RapidAI also offers SurgicalPreview, a comprehensive aneurysm management platform.

RapidAI empowers clinicians to make faster, more accurate diagnostic and treatment decisions for stroke and aneurysm patients using clinically-proven, data-driven technology. With our validated, trusted products developed by medical experts, clinicians worldwide are improving patient care and outcomes every day. For more information, visit RapidAI.com.

