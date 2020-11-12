RGF Environmental Group, Inc. announces its latest Exclusive Distribution Agreement for the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland

PORT OF PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RGF Environmental Group, Inc., a leading environmental design and manufacturing company, is delighted to announce the signing of its latest Distribution Agreement with HVAC industry specialist Better Indoors covering the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland for its world leading indoor air purification product line.

Andrew Hobbs, Managing Director of Healthy Indoor Environments Ltd., d/b/a/ Better Indoors said, "RGF's products bring to the UK the world's foremost air purification technology at a time when demand for these solutions has spiked because of COVID-19. Tried, tested and proven over many years by numerous independent national accredited laboratories, testing bodies and governments, the technology inside our products differs from passive systems by treating every cubic cm of air and surface space simultaneously and continuously. By destroying viruses and microbials including the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus the moment they are emitted into the air or touched onto surfaces, it offers a unique extra layer of protection for indoor or in-vehicle spaces. As we continue to adapt to this pandemic, our solutions are helping rebuild public confidence in indoor spaces and get British businesses back to work."

In recent months Better Indoors has installed RGF's products at a wide range of indoor settings including residential properties, care homes, hotels, dental surgeries, healthcare facilities, children's play centers, gyms, restaurants, food processing facilities and most recently completed a comprehensive trial involving ATP testing over an entire floor at the world famous Lloyds building in the City of London. The technology will now be adapted in all Lloyd's U.K. buildings. "Not only do we offer highly effective and proven SARS-CoV-2 mitigation, but our solutions deliver significant cost savings against recurrent fogging and HVAC utility and maintenance budgets for best in class energy efficiency," says Hobbs.

Astrid von Oetinger, RGF's International Sales Manager responded, "We are pleased to have signed this exclusive Agreement with our new UK partners, Better Indoors, who bring many years of relevant IAQ and HVAC industry experience to our relationship. At this time of unprecedented global demand for our products we are excited about the UK market and the benefits our products can bring to the many domestic, commercial, and industrial verticals in the public and private sectors."

About RGF Environmental Group, Inc.

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 35+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters span 9 acres, with 130,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF has recently upgraded its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com.

