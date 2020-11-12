Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.11.2020
PR Newswire
12.11.2020 | 10:10
The 4th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop officially launched

Joint Efforts & Shared Future

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Held from October to November 24, 2020, the 4th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop is co-sponsored by China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China (MOST) and Chongqing Municipal People's Government with the strong support from IAP SEP, ECOSF and NASAC. Held online for the first time, this grand event consists of a broad array of exciting online activities such as online science courses, science education forum, speeches by top scientists, live-streaming by Chinese universities, secondary schools and research institutes, science workshop and science show, and the cultural show of different countries. So far, the event has attracted the participation of more than 86,000 participants from 52 countries, regions and international organizations across the globe. The official website of this event is https://2020.brmakercamp.cyscc.org.cn.

© 2020 PR Newswire
