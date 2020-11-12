Empowering banks and financial institutions in their transition to a digital world

Plans to acquire and scale a number of fintechs over the next 5 years

First appointment and acquisition announced

United Fintech, a ground-breaking new concept which enables banks and financial institutions to accelerate access to innovative digital technology from a wide range of fintechs specialising in capital markets, launches today.

United Fintech will provide banks and financial institutions with easy access to the newest technology and accelerate implementationof these proven solutions. Its focus is on facilitating banks and financial institutions in their transition to a digital world.

Over the next five years, United Fintech plans to acquire and scale up a range of innovative small to medium sized engineering-led fintech companies, all with a proven capital markets product. The United Fintech management team, carefully selected for their exceptional track records within global financial institutions or fast-growth technology firms, will work in partnership with the founders of these fintechs, scaling them into global organisations.

United Fintech is the brainchild of Christian Frahm, one of Europe's most successful fintech entrepreneurs, with over 20 years' global experience at successful fintech ventures and leadership positions at Saxo Bank and Bloomberg.

Christian Frahm, Founder CEO, United Fintech comments, "Most fintechs globally focus on disrupting banks. We believe in the opposite. We believe banks serve as a core part of our society and we want to partner with banks to help them to transition to a digital world. United Fintech can help banks and financial institutions to access the latest technology and can also help with implementation including technical onboarding, vendor onboarding, technical due diligence and credit due diligence."

Former MD of Jefferies and Goldman Sachs Appointed

Tom Robinson has been appointed Partner Head of Sales at United Fintech. He joins from Jefferies where he was Managing Director and Head of e-FX Sales. His career includes almost a decade at Goldman Sachs as Managing Director and Global Head of e-FX Sales. Tom has also held sales roles at Barclays Capital and Bloomberg.

Tom Robinson says, "The timing is perfect for United Fintech's launch banks know they need to engage with fintechs and we are ideally placed to help them to execute their fintech strategy whilst also helping the fintechs to gain a seat at the table."

Acquisition of NetDania

United Fintech has completed its first acquisition, gaining a majority stake in NetDania, a leading Danish fintech which provides market data, APIs, market terminals, charting components and full white-labels whether web, mobile or desktop.

Thomas Elster, CEO, NetDania says, "We are very excited about working with United Fintech to grow our business. NetDania has an excellent product range that already serves some of the world's largest financial institutions. The timing is right for us to take this step to increase our reach."

United Fintech plans a series of strategic acquisitions which can enhance all aspects of banks and financial institutions' operations. Its portfolio will include an extensive range of products from trading platforms, liquidity management and regulatory reporting tools through to AI and machine learning applications, Big Data tools, institutional Blockchain, Bots and Virtual Assistants.

United Fintech is headquartered in London, with a global sales network and regional offices in London, New York, Dubai, Singapore and China. Its team consists of world-class experts in each aspect of building, growing and scaling capital markets businesses. Additional team members will be announced within the next few weeks.

