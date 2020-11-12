The country added around 90 MW/100 MWh of new, small-sized storage capacity over the past 18 months. Most of the batteries are in Lombardy, whose administration offers rebates.At the end of October, Italy had 36,896 storage systems linked to renewable energy power generators, according to figures released by national renewables association ANIE Rinnovabili. These storage systems have a combined capacity of 170.1 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 267.5 MWh. This compares to 80 MW/168 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of March 2019. With the exception of one standalone system, all ...

