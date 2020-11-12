The rum market is poised to grow by 150.51 mn L during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the rum market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for premium varieties of rum available.

The rum market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising demand for rum cocktails as one of the prime reasons driving the rum market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The rum market covers the following areas:

Rum Market Sizing

Rum Market Forecast

Rum Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.

Davide Campari-Milano Spa

Demerara Distillers Ltd.

Diageo Plc

LT Group Inc.

Nova Scotia Spirit Co.

Pernod Ricard SA

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

William Grant Sons Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Gold and dark rum Market size and forecast 2019-2024

White rum Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Spiced rum Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

On-trade Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Off-trade Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in inorganic growth

Rising demand for rum cocktails

Growing demand from millennials

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

