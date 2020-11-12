DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema completes secondary placement of series 001P-04 bonds

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema completes secondary placement of series 001P-04 bonds 12-Nov-2020 / 13:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema completes secondary placement of series 001P-04 bonds Moscow, 12 November 2020 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company, announces the secondary placement of series 001P-04 exchange-traded bonds. During the tender offer on 11 November 2020, the Corporation repurchased bonds in the amount of RUB 4.3 bn out of the total of RUB 6.5 bn in the issue. All bonds repurchased during the tender offer were placed through secondary placement at 100.15% of the nominal value. The issue generated strong interest from investors and was oversubscribed. The nominal value of one bond is RUB 1,000. The bonds have a put option in 3 years. The maturity date is 30 October 2026. The coupon period is 182 days. The rate for coupons 9-14 is set at 6.35%. The securities have been included in the Bank of Russia Lombard List and the Level Three of listing at the Moscow Exchange. The issue was assigned a ruAA credit rating by Expert RA. BCS Global Markets, Gazprombank and Sber CIB acted as arrangers of the issue. Gazprombank was the placement agent. *** Sistema PJSFC is a Russian publicly-traded diversified holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, banking, retail, timber processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism and healthcare services. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru [1] *** For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [2] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergey Kopytov Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru ISIN: US48122U2042 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SSA LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 Sequence No.: 87768 EQS News ID: 1147723 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=39973cd10d05712a37abbbaa7ed02cfc&application_id=1147723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1efd490ef237092d4033512d119fe99&application_id=1147723&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

