EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.: EnerDynamic/Cat5 Solar and Microgrids LLC sign JV with General Discovery

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to provide an update on initiatives with its Puerto Rican JV partner, Brieke Family Assets Ltd. ("BFA"), and their jointly-owned subsidiary, Cat5 Solar and Microgrids LLC ("Cat5"), which has signed a joint venture ("JV") with General Discovery ("GD").

GD is a company whose mission is to coalesce the resources necessary to bring sustainable built environments to foreign countries like Jamaica; through its subsidiary there, General Discovery Jamaica ("GDJ"), it has been working and developing relationships in that country for 7 years. GDJ has identified several projects in Jamaica where it will construct net zero housing communities that include industrial/commercial complexes featuring manufacturing and food processing facilities. GDJ's JV with Cat5 is a terrific opportunity to apply green sustainable off-grid living and energy conservation technologies to the Jamaican landscape. The JV's community developments, once completed, will provide opportunities for manufacturing and agri-food businesses to locate and grow in rural Jamaican areas without being subject to exceptionally high utility costs.

Michael Clarke, President of GD, stated, "General Discovery is extremely pleased to partner with EHT & Cat5 to enable construction and delivery of net-zero buildings in Jamaica that combine extreme weather resilience with sustainable solar power. These technologies provide reliable power and insure against disruption in extreme weather. Their reliability and affordability are fundamental for households and businesses to grow the nation's economy and ensure a more prosperous future for them."

Malcolm Wright, Director of BFA, remarked, "We very much look forward to working with General Discovery to help launch and to support its initiatives in renewable energy, including microgrids, using our JV products."

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented, "We are very pleased that General Discovery has chosen our team to work with in Jamaica; they can now start firming up contracts."

About General Discovery

General Discovery (GD) is a Canadian trade and development company. GD's countertrade finance program responds to the lack of financing available to developing countries to purchase imported equipment and services; its reciprocal trade system uses Jamaican exports to finance imports. GD has a 50% owned subsidiary, General Discovery Jamaica (GDJ). GDJ delivers local planning, architecture, and construction capability. GD partners include: Nessis, who provide training and assembly software, transforming complex systems into task level, operational understanding referred to as "Just in Time Knowledge"; Spencer-ARL, who provide supply chain solutions for greater production efficiencies in industrial processes; and DROPS Global, who provide economical, scalable and environmentally sustainable water through innovative technology. DROPS Global's Air-to-Water technologies extract water from air to provide communities with sustainable, local, and affordable access to clean water, and DROPS Global's Water-to-Water systems are more cost-effective, when appropriately scaled, and sustainable than traditional desalination plants.

About CAT5 Solar and MicroGrids ("Cat5")

Cat5 provides the following products to contractors in Jamaica:

Cat5 Blocks, a patented block design, will be produced by a block manufacturer in Jamaica. The system can be engineered to withstand in excess of 200 mph winds and seismic activity. It can be constructed in half the time of a normal concrete masonry unit (CMU) requiring only 10% skilled labor, which is scarce in Jamaica meaning 90% unskilled labor can be pooled and utilized from the local community. The system provides insulation of R30+, making it very desirable for the local climate. The electrical and plumbing is pulled through the courses of the block as it is laid during construction, reducing time for the skilled trades.

Cat5 Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) to be used as internal walls consisting of an insulating foam core placed between two structural facings; typically, oriented strand board (OSB) is used, except the Cat5 SIP uses Enertec skin and/or Enertec skin and cement board. The panels will be manufactured in Jamaica under factory-controlled conditions and can be fabricated to fit most building designs. Manufactured and finished in the factory, the conduit for electrical and plumbing are completed rapidly. Cat5 roof SIPS are designed to lay over galvanized steel trusses which are attached to the top two courses of the Cat5 walls. The galvanized trusses have a built in pitch via the positioning of the top chords so water will easily run off the roof.

Cat5 Solar panels are designed to withstand sustained wind speeds up to 250 mph. The panels also will be manufactured in Jamaica in the same facility as the SIPs. Using N cell technology, they produce up to 400 watts of power; should a projectile damage a specific part of the panel, it will only render that small section of the cell it hits useless, as opposed to traditional panels that would no longer work in their entirety. Mounting on the EPS foam and Enertec skin provides additional insulation and weighs significantly less than traditional glass panels. Each panel can be laid flat on the roof. Cat5 products are ideal for any buildings up to 8 stories, especially in at risk high wind and seismic areas of the world.

Cat5 offers Jamaican contractors 90 days interest free credit subject to the use of Cat5 products and an assignment of the relevant portion of the government debt owed on the completion of the project. Using Cat5 products provides contractors with higher profit margins, faster build time, labor cost savings, and when built to CAT5 specifications, results in a more resilient and sustainable building.

