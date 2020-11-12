Global adoption accelerates as solution becomes available in additional large economies of Europe

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) today announced that Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, the unified communications solution offering team messaging, video meetings, and cloud PBX is expanding availability to five of the largest economies in Europe in December Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

With the addition of these five new countries, Avaya Cloud Office has expanded its global market presence to 12 countries since its U.S. launch in March, with additional markets planned for 2021. Today's announcement comes just weeks after Avaya and RingCentral announced the general availability of Avaya Cloud Office in Ireland, France, and the Netherlands.

"The ongoing global rollout of Avaya Cloud Office is proceeding rapidly in response to high levels of partner and customer interest, and our efforts to meet that demand," said Dennis Kozak, SVP, Business Transformation, Avaya. "Today's announcement brings greater opportunities for European businesses to leverage a compelling UCaaS solution that meets the new needs of a mobile and distributed workforce. Avaya Cloud Office is becoming an important pillar in a meaningful number of our customers' digital transformation strategies, many of which have been significantly accelerated as the world continues to adopt new ways of working. The solution delivers advanced communications features in a flexible and reliable package that meets increasingly varied business needs."

Flexibility is a key draw for businesses adopting Avaya Cloud Office. According to the European Commission's Summer 2020 Economic Forecast1, the euro area economy is expected to rebound from 2020 and grow by 6.1 percent in 2021. Avaya Cloud Office helps to reduce business uncertainty associated with fluctuating economic forecasts with scalability, migration tools, enhanced devices support, and advanced telephony management among other capabilities.

"Frost Sullivan's latest analysis of the European UCaaS market finds that European businesses are expected to become increasingly distributed due to a growing number of remote and mobile workers, as well as expanding customer bases, reseller channels and supply chains across multiple countries and regions," said Elka Popova, Vice President Information Communications Technologies, Frost Sullivan. "This trend will drive demand for flexible technology consumption models, mobility, and advanced collaboration tools. In fact, 83% of global IT/telecom investment decision makers responding to a Frost Sullivan survey report that they will have moved parts or all of their enterprise telephony workloads to the cloud by 2021. Avaya Cloud Office may provide considerable value to businesses looking to adopt feature-rich, flexible cloud solutions to improve business continuity and boost collaboration across distributed teams."

In addition to the features that address current market needs, Avaya Cloud Office customers will enjoy new capabilities, such as:

Enhanced user experience : Avaya Cloud Office will now offer dark theme for easier viewing, integration with Microsoft O365 and Google contacts for easy communication, and desktop phone updates for better navigation.

: Avaya Cloud Office will now offer dark theme for easier viewing, integration with Microsoft O365 and Google contacts for easy communication, and desktop phone updates for better navigation. New call features : will enable users to switch from a voice call to a video call with a single click, pick-up calls that are directed to another user's extension, and setup queue overflow to extensions so that more calls are answered vs. getting routed to voicemail.

: will enable users to switch from a voice call to a video call with a single click, pick-up calls that are directed to another user's extension, and setup queue overflow to extensions so that more calls are answered vs. getting routed to voicemail. Enhanced video meeting experience and security : Avaya Cloud Office will include admin, host and moderator controls, and password protection. Also, participants will now have the ability to switch their view of the video gallery to one of two new layouts: Film Strip and Active Speaker. This will provide an improved user experience so if users choose, they can focus on who is speaking or presenting without distraction from other users.

: Avaya Cloud Office will include admin, host and moderator controls, and password protection. Also, participants will now have the ability to switch their view of the video gallery to one of two new layouts: Film Strip and Active Speaker. This will provide an improved user experience so if users choose, they can focus on who is speaking or presenting without distraction from other users. Continued enhancement of migration tools: will help expedite the customer on-boarding to Avaya Cloud Office. Existing customer configurations such as page groups user greetings, can now be quickly ported over to Avaya Cloud Office

"As European businesses continue to adapt to the impact from COVID-19, they need reliable, flexible communication solution that gives their workforce the power to communicate from anywhere, using any device, and in any mode," said Phil Sorgen, Chief Revenue Officer, RingCentral. "Since jointly launching Avaya Cloud Office in March, and expanding its availability in new countries thereafter, we've helped organizations adapt quickly to the changing business environment, and now we look forward to doing the same for more customers across Europe."

Avaya Cloud Office is scheduled to be available to new customers in these five countries starting December 2020. To support the latest geographic expansion of the solution, Avaya continues to pursue new master agent partnerships and extend existing partners to new countries to help meet growing regional demand. To date, six new partnership agreements have been implemented across five countries, with more to come.

