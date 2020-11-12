Avicenna.AI Partners With Canon Medical on AI Stroke Detection

CINA Head to be integrated with Canon's Automation Platform for seamless detection and prioritization of intracranial hemorrhages and large vessel occlusions from CT scans

PARIS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical imaging AI specialist Avicenna.AI today announced a partnership with Canon Medical Systems Corporation to deliver a fully integrated stroke detection AI solution for Canon's Automation Platform.

With this partnership, Avicenna provides Canon with its FDA-approved CINA Head triage AI solution for neurovascular emergencies, which detects two of the leading causes of stroke - intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) and large vessel occlusion (LVO) - from CT-scan imaging.

Using a combination of deep learning and machine learning technologies, CINA Head automatically detects and prioritizes acute ICH and LVO cases within 20 seconds, seamlessly alerting the radiologist within their existing systems and workflow.

CINA's ICH detection capability was validated using data from 814 cases conducted at more than 250 imaging centers across the United States, with 96% accuracy, 91.4% sensitivity and 97.5% specificity. The product's LVO detection capability was validated based on 476 cases, with 97.7% accuracy 97.9% sensitivity and 97.6% specificity.

Toshiki Kato, General Manager of Healthcare IT, Canon Medical Systems, said, "Our partnership with Avicenna demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with AI solutions that help them to improve the quality of care. With its proven ability to help radiologists to identify pathologies quickly, but also to highlight those that require the most urgent care, CINA Head is exactly the kind of innovative solution that we want to offer clinicians."

Cyril Di Grandi, co-founder and CEO, Avicenna.AI, said, "Our partnership with a medical imaging modality leader like Canon Medical Systems is a testament to the excellent accuracy, sensitivity and specificity data that has been gathered during our validation phase. We look forward to working with our new partner to bring the benefits of our AI-powered stroke triage solution to the emergency room and beyond."

About Avicenna.AI

Founded in 2018, Avicenna.AI develops medical imaging AI solutions for highly prevalent pathologies. The company uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to optimize many of a radiologist's manual tasks. Its first product, CINA Head, is an FDA-approved triage AI solution for neurovascular emergencies. Avicenna.AI is co-founded by Cyril Di Grandi, who previously co-founded and successfully sold Olea Medical, and Dr Peter Chang, a radiologist and internationally recognized expert in AI and deep learning. www.avicenna.ai

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.